Walmart continues process of relocating workers out of future corporate campus footprint in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (Talk Business) — As it begins the years-long task of building a new corporate campus in Bentonville, Walmart Inc. continues to make arrangements for temporary office space for hundreds of employees.

The company’s newest destination is the corner of 28th and J streets in Bentonville. Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield said the retailer is planning to relocate a few hundred employees to two existing office buildings owned by Crossland Realty Group, a privately owned real estate investment firm based in Kansas and a division of Crossland Construction.

Mattie Crossland, the director of real estate for Crossland Realty Group, said Walmart will occupy all of an approximately 88,000-square-foot building built last year. The company will also lease roughly 30,000 square feet of a 130,000-square-foot building built in 2017.

“We are presently under construction on the interiors [buildouts] of those spaces,” Crossland said.

