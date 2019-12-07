Walmart donates 75 Acres of land to Bentonville

"After the first of the year we'll go out to the community and start that public engagement," David Wright said.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Walmart announced Friday, December 6, the donation of 75 acres of land to the City of Bentonville for the development of a public park.

The new park will span almost 100 acres when combined with a 23 acre donation from the Walton Family Foundation.

The park sits at the intersection of Southwest 8th and I Street in Bentonville.

According to David Wright, Bentonville’s Park and Recreation Director, resident input will determine what type of park it will be.

He said after the first of the year, they’ll go out to the community with things like surveys and pop-up meetings to see what people would like to see in that part of town.

We want it to be a landmark destination that serves not only the people who are right here in this general vicinity but our entire community in general. David Wright, City of Bentonville Parks and Rec Director

Wright said they are looking for information from people from all parts of town.

The hope is that the trails will connect to the future Walmart Home Office Campus.