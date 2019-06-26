Walmart helps NWA youth explore career possibilities

The world’s largest retailer is planning for the next generation of corporate leaders, and they’re looking right here in Northwest Arkansas to find them.

Walmart held a career exploration day for high school students interested in STEM-related jobs at that Walmart Home Office. Associates showcased how the company uses cutting edge science and technology in the retail industry and what those jobs look like.

“It’s an important process for Walmart to help bridge the gap in high schoolers as well as,” said Rachel Kuklenski, Walmart’s senior manager over Business Process for Online Grocery. “They’re the future of Walmart. They’re gonna be the future for us to hire, and we wanna give them the career education they can take away. So they can make decisions of ‘Do I need technical school for this? Do I need to go to college for this?’ Or is college the best career path for the interest they might have.”

Students were also treated to a private tour of one of Walmart’s newest distribution centers.