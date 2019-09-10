Walmart in Jane, MO evacuated due to bomb threat last night

JANE, Mo. (KFTA) — The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after Walmart in Jane, Missouri received a bomb threat.

According to the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday night.

An evacuation was done by fire personnel and police. Police then conducted a security sweep on the inside and nothing suspicious was located in the building.

The building was turned back over to Walmart management who made the decision to open the store back up.

An investigation is underway by the sheriff’s office and Walmart management team to try to determine who made the threat.