Law enforcement from different agencies work the scene of a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Multiple people were killed and one person was in custody after a shooter went on a rampage at a shopping mall, police in the Texas border town of El Paso said. (AP Photo/Rudy Gutierrez)

EL PASO, Tex. (KFTA) — Walmart issued a statement via Twitter following a mass shooting at one of the retailer’s stores in El Paso, Texas on Saturday.

The Bentonville-based retailer issued a statement on the company’s Twitter page, saying it is “shocked over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso.”

Authorities in El Paso say 21-year-old Patrick Crusius is in custody after allegedly killing at least 18 people at a Walmart location in the city.