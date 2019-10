BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Walmart is making its grocery delivery service free to all customers now through Halloween.

Customers only need to enter the code HOMEFREE at checkout (with a $50 minimum order) and Walmart will waive the $7.95/$9.95 delivery fee.

You can place an order through the end of the month using the promo code.

Find the nearest Walmart delivery locations here.