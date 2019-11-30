Walmart releases Cyber Monday deals

Walmart has released its Cyber Monday deals for 2019.
The sneak peek Walmart shared includes key TV, gaming, toy and home deals. Some of the Cyber Monday prices are lower than Black Friday ones, according to a news release.
Deals offered:
- VIZIO 55” Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV for $279.99 ($198 off): This deal is priced well below its $328 Samsung Black Friday deal in this screen size — and is priced lower than any of the major retailers’ Black Friday 55-inch 4K TV deals. However, it’s the same price as the bigger (65-inch) Philips screen Walmart offered on Black Friday.
- Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer for $69.99 ($39 off)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for $49.99 ($20 off)
- Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat for $199.99 ($70 off)
- Star Wars Arcade Machine for $399.00 ($100 off)
- Lenovo Ideapad 330s 15.6″ Laptop for $299 ($200 off)
- Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset for $349.00 ($50 off)
- Walmart continues to offer a $450 gift card with the purchase and activation of a Samsung Galaxy S10 phone.