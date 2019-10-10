Walmart U.S. announces new President/CEO

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Walmart has named John Furner the President and Chief Executive Officer of Walmart U.S., the company announced on Thursday.

Furner, previously the CEO of Sam’s Club, will report directly to Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon, and the move will take effect on November 1, 2019, according to a company press release.

“John has done a fantastic job at Sam’s Club, and he will continue the momentum we have in Walmart U.S.,” said McMillon.

Furner, 45, started at Walmart as an hourly associate in 1993, working his way up the ladder in a variety of leadership roles. Furner was the chief merchandising officer at Sam’s Club before being named the company’s CEO in 2017.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and ready to get started,” said Furner.

Furner’s predecessor, Greg Foran, is leaving the company to take a role as CEO at Air New Zealand Limited. Foran will stay on at Walmart through January 31 “to ensure a smooth transition,” the company says.