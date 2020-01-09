Walmart’s new Alphabot will make Walmart pickup easier

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Walmart’s Alphabot helps to enable quicker, more efficient order picking.

Its goal is to change the online grocery pickup and delivery process for associates and customers.

Normally, associates select items from the sales floor for customers, package them and then deliver them.

Associates will continue to pick produce and other fresh items by hand, but Alphabot will make it easier to get all other items.

The system operates inside a 20,000-square-foot warehouse-style space, using autonomous carts to retrieve ambient, refrigerated and frozen items ordered for online grocery.

After it retrieves them, Alphabot delivers the products to a workstation, where a Walmart associate bags the final order.

The first Alphabot is at a Walmart Supercenter in Salem, New Hampshire.

This technology will allow users to place orders closer to pickup time.