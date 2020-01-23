Walton family ranks fifth on Forbes list of top philanthropists

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Walton family, collectively the richest family in the United States, is ranked fifth on a new Forbes list of the top 25 billionaire philanthropists in the country.
From a period of 2014 to 2018, Forbes reports the Walton Family Foundation gave away $2.3 billion, calculated as 1.3 percent of the family’s overall net worth.
The second and third-generation Walton family members, heirs to the fortune of Walmart-founder Sam Walton and his wife, Helen, have a combined wealth of about $181.4 billion.
The Forbes list notes the Walton Family Foundation poured “nearly $1 billion into K-12 education” and “spent nearly $441 million on environment initiatives.”
Warren Buffett tops the list of billionaire givers, donating $14.7 billion over the same period, or 16.3 percent of his total net worth.