Walton family ranks fifth on Forbes list of top philanthropists

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – JUNE 1: Members of the Walton family (L-R) Rob, Alice and Jim speak during the annual Walmart shareholders meeting event on June 1, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The shareholders week brings thousands of shareholders and associates from around the world to meet at the company’s global headquarters. (Photo by Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Walton family, collectively the richest family in the United States, is ranked fifth on a new Forbes list of the top 25 billionaire philanthropists in the country.

From a period of 2014 to 2018, Forbes reports the Walton Family Foundation gave away $2.3 billion, calculated as 1.3 percent of the family’s overall net worth.

The second and third-generation Walton family members, heirs to the fortune of Walmart-founder Sam Walton and his wife, Helen, have a combined wealth of about $181.4 billion.

The Forbes list notes the Walton Family Foundation poured “nearly $1 billion into K-12 education” and “spent nearly $441 million on environment initiatives.”

Warren Buffett tops the list of billionaire givers, donating $14.7 billion over the same period, or 16.3 percent of his total net worth.