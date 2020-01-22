Walton Foundation grant helps remodel Gravette parks

In this photo taken early January 2020, and provided Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, Wollemi pines tower above the forest floor in the Wollemi National Park, New South Wales, Australia. Specialist firefighters have saved the world’s last remaining wild stand of a prehistoric tree from wildfires that razed forests west of Sydney. (NSW National Parks and Wildfire Service via AP)

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFTA) — New trees were planted in Gravette today.

Thanks to a grant from the Walton Family Foundation, Hiwasse Park and Old Town Park are both getting spruced up.

Communications Director for the City Mallory Weaver said the trees are a great upgrade for the parks.

“These trees are a great addition to the park. They provide shade as the kids are playing. They also make for a really pretty scenic walk as you’re going down our new sidewalk trail,” she said.

Weaver said the grant also pays for the upkeep of the trees.