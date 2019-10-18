War Eagle Mill Fall Arts & Crafts Fair features over 200 vendors

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The War Eagle Mill Fall Arts & Crafts Fair is featuring more than 200 vendors this year.

At the event there is anything from wearable art to jewelry and homemade soaps and candles.

Thousands of people from across the region come to attend the event in Rogers (11045 War Eagle Road), and this year one craft-lover and her mom even made the trip from Alma, Oklahoma to enjoy the fair.

“I don’t know what we would have done if we didn’t have a cart with us,” Misty Beiswanger said with a laugh. “It would have been a lot of trips back to the car.”

The craft fair runs: