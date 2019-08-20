Washing raw poultry could make you sick

A USDA study says washing poultry prior to cooking may not be such a "clean" option

WASHINGTON (KFTA) — Consumers who wash poultry as a precaution to ensure “cleanliness” could be doing just the opposite, according to a study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

In fact, washing or rinsing raw poultry could put you at risk of illness because bacteria can easily spread “to other surfaces and foods,” according to the study. ” The best practice is not to wash poultry.”

The observational study showed how easily bacteria can spread if surfaces are not properly cleaned and sanitized.

The USDA offers three options to reduce health risks when preparing poultry, or meat. According to the report:

Prepare food that will not be cooked first (vegetables/salads), before handling or preparing raw meat and poultry. Clean and sanitize ANY surface that may have been touched or contaminated from raw meat and poultry, or juices. Destroy any illness-causing bacteria by cooking meat and poultry to a safe internal temperature as measured by a food thermometer.

“Everyone has a role to play in preventing illness from food,” said Administrator Carmen Rottenberg of USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). “Please keep in mind that children, older adults, and those with compromised immune systems are especially at risk. Washing or rinsing raw meat and poultry can increase your risk as bacteria spreads around your kitchen, but not washing your hands for 20 seconds immediately after handling those raw foods is just as dangerous.”

The Centers for Disease Control estimates roughly 128,000 Americans are hospitalized and 3,000 deaths occur from food-borne illnesses each year.

