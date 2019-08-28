Washington County deputies investigate inmate murdered in cell

Man jailed for murder now accused in the death of his cellmate

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Washington County Deputies are investigating an inmate death at the jail Tuesday night, August 27.

According to the Washington County Detention Center Dekota Harvey was moved to a different block in the detention center based on his complaint of being afraid for his life because other detainees had knowledge of his murder charges.

Harvey specifically asked to be moved to R-21.

Jail checks were completed at 11:25 p.m. on cell R-21 and everything appeared to be normal. At approximately 12:23 a.m., R-21 was checked again by a detention deputy.

The deputy found Harvey waiting at the cell door, and Luis Cobos-Cenobio laying on his back in the cell floor by his bunk bed.

Cobos-Cenobio was in jail for firing at a Washington County Deputy.

Harvey told the detention deputy that Luis Cobos-Cenobio was dead and he killed him, but he did it because Cobos-Cenobio wanted him to do it.

The deputy called for backup, opened the cell door, and began rendering aid immediately by starting CPR on Cobos-Cenobio.

Central EMS was called at 12:26 a.m. and they arrived at 12:30 a.m., but they were unable to resuscitate Cobos-Cenobio and ended their efforts at 12:57 a.m.

Washington County Coroner Mike Neville was called to respond to the scene.

The Washington County Criminal Investigation Division was called to respond at 12:42 a.m. and a thorough investigation is currently being conducted.

Cobos-Cenobio was taken by the Washington County Coroner’s Office and his body will be submitted to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Harvey is being charged with capital murder, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Stay with FOX24 for additional updates.