Washington County Election Commission will meet to discuss upcoming elections

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Washington County Election Commission will meet today, January 14, at 7 p.m. in Room 115 of the Washington County Courthouse.
The purpose of the meeting will be:
- Early vote update for the March 3 election
- Amend the Notice of Election for the March 3 election (to include an Election Day site, that was left off the Notice of Election)
- Poll Worker notice for the Fayetteville election on February 11
- Bethel Heights special election update
- Canvass and count the Greenland School special election