Washington County Emergency Management rescues 2 from floodwaters

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) —The Washington County Department of Emergency Management rescued two individuals from a stalled vehicle in floodwaters.

Emergency responders from emergency management, the sheriff’s office, Central Emergency Medical Services, and Arkansas Game and Fish worked together to rescue the two people from their vehicle that stalled.

The rescue occurred at 16000 Mateer Road near Prairie Grove around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, February 12. No one was taken to the hospital.

The county asks drivers to not risk your life and the lives of their responders by driving into floodwater.