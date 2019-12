WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Voters within the county will now have more places to cast their early ballots for the upcoming primary election in Washington County.

There will be four additional polling places in February:

Springdale Civic Center Feb. 21 and 22

Lincoln Community Center Feb. 27 and 28

First United Methodist Church in Goshen Feb. 28.

Elmdale Baptist Church in Springdale Feb 28 and 29

The primary elections are March 3.