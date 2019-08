WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — The Washington County Fair kicks off in Fayetteville this week.

Billed as the “largest county fair in Arkansas,” gates will open on Tuesday, August 20, at 10 a.m.

Admission is $5 per person over the age of 6, except on Tuesday, when admission is $2 per person with the donation of a canned food item.

The Washington County Fair will continue until Saturday. Fair festivities include a free petting zoo and a bullriding event on Saturday.