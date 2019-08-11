Washington County Historical Society to host ice cream social

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Washington County Historical Society will hold its annual ice cream social on Saturday, August 17, at the Headquarters House in Fayetteville.

Admission entitles visitors to ice cream and cake. Entertainment will be provided by local guitarist and singer Trevor Stillwell, the Northwest Arkansas Heritage Brass Ensemble, the Patriots Martial Arts Academy, and the WCHS Heritage School students.

The event will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Headquarters House, which served as a headquarters for both the Union and Confederacy during the Civil War, will be open for self-guided tours.

The bookstore will be open, and 2020 memberships for the Washington County Historical Society will be on sale.

Tickets are $5 per adult, $2.50 per child ages 6 to 12, and $15 per family.