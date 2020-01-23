Washington County jail communications system temporarily down

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Washington County Jail’s communication system is temporarily down, forcing administrators to look for other options so inmates can still speak to the outside world.

On Tuesday afternoon, people who frequently visit jail inmates received an email from Smart Communications, which was subcontracted to provide communication services.

“The Washington County Sheriff’s office has terminated our services without proper notice as of 1/21/2020,” said the email, which was forwarded to KNWA. “All services (inmate email, photos, visitation, and postal mail services) have been terminated. Please direct all comments, concerns, request for return of funds to the Washington County Sheriff’s office.”

Many jailed inmates are awaiting trial and haven’t been convicted to this point. Clint Schnekloth is the pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville. He said there are inmates he needs to visit but is unable to while there’s no communications system in place.

“I’m worried about them, and I’m especially worried about all the people that’re affected,” Schnekloth said. “There are some people for whom this was just like their way of talking to their parent or their spouse.”

In a press release sent Wednesday, the sheriff’s office refuted Smart Communications’ claims. The office said contract disputes unrelated to the jail affected Smart Communications, though administrators were informed the jail would still have service until February.

“We were kind of caught in the middle of this situation, but we weren’t saddened by it because we weren’t getting good service from the company we had,” said Sheriff Tim Helder. “Our staff was cooperating with Smart Communications to formulate an exit strategy. We didn’t want to pull the rug out from them. We wanted to give them time to get their ducks in a row.”

The jail’s IT worker accidentally shut off the system when trying to restrict future visitations, knowing the sheriff’s office would have a new system in place. When he tried to turn it back on, he learned Smart Communications had blocked the office from doing so, Helder said. The company did not communicate this to the jail.

“Smart Communications said, ‘we’re pulling the plug,’ basically,” Helder said. “We found ourselves in a catch-22, where the public wanted to know why we had done this without proper planning, when in fact we had done all the planning. The company took this route to not communicate with us.”

Helder refuted Smart Communications claims that those looking to be reimbursed for SmartMail and other services needed to contact the sheriff’s office. That money goes directly to the vendor, Helder said.

“It’s not that I don’t want to reimburse people, it’s just that we’ve never received money,” Helder said.

The jail will offer free-of-charge email services until Jan. 27 when a new system will be implemented, according to the press release.