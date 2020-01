FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Police are asking for your help finding a missing teen in Greenland.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 17-year-old Abigail Breslow was last seen the night of Tuesday, January 14.

Breslow is 5’6 and 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She has a tattoo on her left. Her nose, cheek, and ears are pierced.

If you know anything about where she is, contact the Sheriff’s Office.