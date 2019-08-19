Thousands of Arkansans affected by vehicle assessment errors

Arkansans in every county of the state are affected by the matter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Thousands of residents are affected by vehicle assessment errors.

Washington County has about 84,000 accounts that were incorrectly accessed. The Arkansas Assessment Coordination Department provides values to assessors for vehicle assessments. Some vehicle values that were provide during January 2019 were incorrect, Hill said.

New corrected values have been issued.

Hill said those at the Washington County Assessor’s Office will mail out corrected values for those affected.

The new assessed values for 2019 will be due in 2020, Hill said.

If the property owner disagrees with their new personal property assessment value, they have until August 29th to appeal that value and make an appointment with the Board of Equalization, according to the assessor’s office, Hill said.

“This is not a tax increase, we are correcting the vehicles that were undervalued to being with, were simply putting them on at the correct value and notifying the property owners of the change,” Hill said.

Hill said appointments for Washington County are made through the Washington County Clerk’s office.