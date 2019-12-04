Washington County prepares for 2020 elections

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — The Washington County Election Commission is gearing up for the March election.

On Tuesday (Dec. 3), 2020 candidates were invited to attend what’s called a ballot draw, which determines the order they will appear on the ballot.

More than 70 counties do the draw, which randomize the order in each county.

Executive Director of Elections, Jennifer Price, says this primary will include presidential candidates, several non-partisan judicial races, and the annual school election.

“Everyone needs to start thinking about who they’re going to vote for and what the ballots going to be like…that’s certainly what we’re doing right now,” Price said.

Price says her team is looking at what polling locations will open for March 3.

Once they are chosen, they will be posted online.