Washington County road closures

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Flooding throughout Arkansas impacted Friday’s commute, October 11. Several roads were, and still are, closed and accidents were reported in various locations.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they can’t stress enough, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”
Here is a list of closures:
- UA Beef Farm Road
- All of Hwy 112 in Elm Springs closed to Benton County
- Savoy near Hwy 16
- Harmon by the bridge near Pin Oak
- Hamstring
- S. Shaeffer rRoad just west of Lake Wilson, west of the 90 degree curve
- Low water bridge, Hwy 45 near Edgewood
- Wilkerson to Green Nursery Country Landscaping
- Ball Street in Johnson and Sbanotto in Tontitown
- White Street in Goshen to Paul Pray
- Elm Street to Scott Street in Elm Springs
- Harvey Dowell top Norman Murphy Road
- West end of Steele Road in Tontitown