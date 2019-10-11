Washington County road closures

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Flooding throughout Arkansas impacted Friday’s commute, October 11. Several roads were, and still are, closed and accidents were reported in various locations.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they can’t stress enough, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

South of Harvey Dowell bridge on Mally Wagnon. WCSO.

Here is a list of closures:

UA Beef Farm Road

All of Hwy 112 in Elm Springs closed to Benton County

Savoy near Hwy 16

Harmon by the bridge near Pin Oak

Hamstring

S. Shaeffer rRoad just west of Lake Wilson, west of the 90 degree curve

Low water bridge, Hwy 45 near Edgewood

Wilkerson to Green Nursery Country Landscaping

Ball Street in Johnson and Sbanotto in Tontitown

White Street in Goshen to Paul Pray

Elm Street to Scott Street in Elm Springs

Harvey Dowell top Norman Murphy Road