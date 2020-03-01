Washington County: Saturday early voting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — We’re 3 days away from Super Tuesday and local candidates making a final push with only one more day of early voting left.

Since the doors opened this Saturday morning, people have been in and out of the courthouse.

There were also several local candidates campaigning outside.

Saturday was the last opportunity to cast your ballot early over the weekend and the doors closed swiftly at 4 o’clock.

The Washington County Quorum Court was one of two locations open Saturday, in Washington County. The second was Elmdale Baptist Church in Springdale.

Director of Elections Jennifer Price said both locations were busy with nearly 950 people casting their votes. One of them Patrica Penn who made it a family affair. “It’s important for us to vote together to participate in the democratic process to make our voices heard for the things that we stand for.”

Craig Stout also voted early “this is the opportunity to make changes to our government if you don’t like the way things are going you have the ability to cast your vote and make a difference.

Price said there were no issues following Friday’s mishap after a voter discovered a ballot error.

The Fayetteville School Board race for zone two ended up in the wrong precinct affecting 77 voters. Price said that error was fixed immediately.

Monday is the last day to vote early, polls open at 8 am and then we get into Super Tuesday.