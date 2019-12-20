Washington County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing woman.

Marlee Madison Helm, 22, was last seen in the Fayetteville area on September 25.

She is described as a white female with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Helm is about 5’2’’ and weighs about 145 pounds. She has a tattoo on one of her ankles “Erin” and roman numeral tattoo on her right collarbone.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Marlee, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.

Helm could also be in Hot Springs/Garland County area.