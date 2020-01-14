Washington County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Ray Caudill, 50, was last seen leaving an address on Miller Road on Sunday, January 12.

He left driving his gray Prius with Arkansas license plate 414VGV and stated he was en route to a hospital to visit a friend.

Caudill is said to have a faint scar below his right eye. His clothing description is unknown.

If you have any information about Caudill’s whereabouts, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.