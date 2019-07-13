Washington Regional first hospital in AR to use certain heart technology

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Washington Regional Medical Center is the first hospital in Arkansas to offer the latest version of a technology that benefits cardiology patients and doctors.

Optical Coherence Tomography is used by cardiologists while looking inside patients’ heart coronary arteries during heart catheterization procedures, according to a news release. This type of procedure is necessary when diagnosing and treating artery blockages.

It provides 20 times the resolution than angiography x-rays that are typically used, said Dr. Zubair Ahmed of Walker Heart Institute Cardiovascular Clinic.

Optical Coherence Tomography provides 3D images and angiographies are 2D images.