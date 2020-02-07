Washington Regional receives $2.5 million donation from J.B. Hunt Transport Services

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Washington Regional Medical Foundation recently received a $2.5 million donation from J.B. Hunt Transport Services, the non-profit healthcare system announced on Friday.

The funds will be used by Washington Regional Medical System (WRMS) to enhance and expand its neurological and cancer support services, the organization says.

In recognition of the donation, Washington Regional’s Northwest Arkansas Neuroscience Institute will be named the “J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Neuroscience Institute” and its new Washington Regional Cancer Support home will also be named for the Lowell-based transportation company.

“J.B. Hunt’s generosity and steadfast commitment to improving the lives of those who live in Northwest Arkansas allows Washington Regional to continue to fulfill its mission of improving the health of people in the communities we serve,” said Larry Shackelford, president and CEO of WRM.

According to the release, JB Hunt’s donation will provide funding for research, an expanded stroke program, facility updates, new technology, and specialized physicians and nurses for Washington Regional’s Neuroscience Institute.

Washington Regional’s new Cancer Support Home, expected to be completed in late 2020, will be located on East Longview Street in Fayetteville and will provide services at no cost to cancer patients and their families.

The J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Cancer Support Home will include additional amenities including eight overnight guest rooms with private bathrooms, an elevator, and an expanded wig and prosthesis boutique.

Washington Regional’s healthcare network employs more than 3,100 people and consists of a 425-bed medical center and more than 45 clinic locations.