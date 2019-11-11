WATCH: Arkansas Athletic Director discusses future of Razorback football

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — "There is another resource for veterans ... that isn't medication," said Service Dogs of Distinction Co-founder Don Gardner, "and it's service dogs that will be there for them in times of need."

Gardner, and Marsha Wyatt, founded the non-profit nearly five years ago using the money they had in their pockets. "We opened two locations — Fayetteville and Rose Bud, Arkansas. Over the years, fundraisers have helped to keep the service going. "West Fork did the first one called, 'Dogs for Dogs.' We served hot dogs from the grill and had service dogs, too," said Gardner.