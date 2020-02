Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a campaign event at The Rustic Restaurant, Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is scheduled to hold an event at The Record in Bentonville tonight, February 27.

Bloomberg’s event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

You can watch the event in the video player below:

KNWA spoke with Bloomberg before the event. Watch the interview with Chad Mira below.