WATCH: Drone footage shows storm damage at Prairie Creek Marina

FOX24

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRAIRIE CREEK, Ark. (KFTA) — Multiple boats were left tangled and the roof damaged at a dock on Prairie Creek Marina after Monday morning storms.

Brian Watts of Tactical Drone Services shows the extent of the damage in drone footage.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win Homepage Banner

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss