Fayetteville police identify officer killed, suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The officer who was killed in Fayetteville Saturday night has been identified as well as the suspect who shot him.

The officer who was killed has been identified as Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr, 27.

At 9:40 p.m. on Saturday night, the shots were fired in the back parking lot of the Fayetteville Police Department on Rock Street.

According to Police Chief Mike Reynolds, the suspect was identified as London Phillips.

Reynolds said that Carr was shot while sitting inside his patrol car behind the police department.

Chief Reynolds said that Carr was, “ambushed and executed.”

Two officers responded and fired shots at Phillips and killed him. The officers are on paid administrative leave per the investigation.

Chief Reynolds said that Carr was assigned to the Dickson Street Entertainment District.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI will continue the investigation.

