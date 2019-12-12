Watch for traffic delays around Fayetteville this afternoon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Schools reports there may be traffic delays in south Fayetteville, in and around Bud Walton Arena, after 3 p.m., due to the fallen officer funeral.
This may impact bus routes in the area.
