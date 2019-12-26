Watch for traffic delays due to Bella Vista rock blasting

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) — Construction of the new Bella Vista Bypass Interchange along Highway 71 in Bentonville resumes Friday, December 27.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will be rock blasting through January 31st.

So, watch for the red brake lights due to the construction on Interstate 49 and Highway 549 in Bella Vista where delays may be up to 15 minutes.

Arkansas State Police (ASP) will be on-site as a safety precaution between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to help direct traffic.

Construction will be paused December 31st through January 2 for the New Year holiday.