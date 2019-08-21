WATCH: former VA pathologist appears to struggle during sobriety test

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Fayetteville law firm released video via their company Facebook page that appears to show former VA pathologist Robert Levy during a field sobriety test.

Odom Law Firm states on their Facebook page, “footage of Robert Levy’s arrest, the former VA medical doctor who was indicted today [August 20] on three counts of manslaughter by a federal Grand Jury.”

On the nearly 40 second video, dated March 1, 2018, and stamped by AXON Body 2, the doctor appears to have difficulty following commands and counting without holding the wall with this left hand during the sobriety test.

The police officer asks the person, “Okay, what do you do?” The response is, “I’m, I’m, I’m the chief of pathology and lab medicine.” A few seconds later the officer asks the person, “while you’re doing this test … take your hand off the wall,” and the person talks over the officer and said, “1,001, 1,002, 1003, 1,002, 1003, 1004, 1004, 1,000.” Then the video ends.

Odom Law Firm told KFTA (FOX24) it is representing several of the veterans impacted by the actions of former VA pathologist Robert Morris Levy. They posted a Veterans Deserve Justice statement.

The Fayetteville-based firm touts that it “concentrates on personal injury representation,” according to their website, “…[and] wrongful death cases.”

The agency was founded in 1982 by Bobby Lee Odom and today there are an additional six lawyers who work at the firm.

Levy was fired from his position as Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks Chief of Pathology and Laboratory Medical Services in 2018.

On August 20, 2019, Levy was indicted on 31 counts — three for manslaughter — if convicted he faces more than 500 years in prison and $7.7 million in penalties, according to the U.S. District Attorney for Western Arkansas. Levy’s court date is October 7.