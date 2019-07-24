WATCH: Mueller testifies in front of House Judiciary Committee

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Wednesday, July 24th, a U.S. District Court judge blocked three new abortion restrictions from taking effect in Arkansas, including a measure that opponents say would likely force the state’s only surgical abortion clinic to close.

The measure has been halted by a 14-day temporary restraining order after the laws were challenged by Little Rock Family Planning and Planned Parenthood, which only offers medication-induced abortions at its Arkansas facilities. Planned Parenthood earlier this month stopped providing medication-induced abortions at its Fayetteville facility while it looks for a new location, but is still providing the procedure at its Little Rock center.