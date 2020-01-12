Watch out for slippery road conditions

NORTHWEST ARK. (KFTA) — The winter weather causing headaches for drivers throughout the day in Northwest Arkansas. As we drop in temperatures overnight, the threat of icy roads remains.

Emergency crews have been on high alert all day in Washington and Benton counties, working crashes and treating slick spots with salt and sand.

Fayetteville Fire Department Captain Matthew Sallee said that with the heavy rainstorms Friday night and snow Saturday morning, many of the roads are still pretty slippery.



“We’ve had some wrecks on the interstate, mainly bridges and overpasses. They always get slick first. When people hit that as fast as they do on the interstate it tends to slide them off the road,” said Sallee.

He advises people to slow down and leave extra distance between cars. Drivers should also look out for icy road and icy bridges warning signs