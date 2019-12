FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A procession is being held today in Fayetteville for the officer that was shot and killed on Saturday night.

The procession will leave the coroner’s office between 6:45 and 7 a.m. this morning.

Officers will line West Clydesdale Drive and escort him to the State Crime Lab in Little Rock.