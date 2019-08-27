Ways to stay safe during severe thunderstorms

With severe weather bustling through Northwest Arkansas, it's important to remember how to remain safe

Thunderstorms can cause significant damage and put lives in danger.

No place is safe outside during thunderstorms. If you must be outside, don’t go beneath any trees or lie flat on the ground. Lying flat on the ground can increase chances of being caught in a ground current, according to scientists.

The safest place to be when it’s lightning is indoors, and away from plumbing and appliances. Stay away from wired appliances, according to a report by Storm Chaser Dan Robinson.

High winds and hail can shatter glass. Stay away from windows.

The report states to stay away from water pipes and faucets, as well as walls where electrical wiring is present.

When the storms clear, don’t go onto patio slabs to see the aftermath, as this could be a ground current danger zone due to standing water or excessive moisture, according to the report.

Police warn not to travel when it’s lightning. Lightning strikes can ignite fuel and result a car fire or explosion.