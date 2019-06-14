Weather Blog: Showers and storms likely through weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed across central Oklahoma and parts of northeast Oklahoma this morning in a zone of isentropic lift.

This activity is expected to spread to the east for the remainder of tonight and into the morning hours.

The afternoon is expected be dry with the chances of showers and thunderstorms ramping up again late tonight into Saturday morning as a thunderstorm complex develops to our west-northwest and clips portions of northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is anticipated Saturday night into Sunday morning as a mid-level shortwave moves out the southwest United States and a cold front drops to near the Oklahoma/Kansas border. some of these storms will have the potential to be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds the main concern.

More showers and thunderstorms expected Sunday afternoon into Sunday night as the frontal boundary stalls across the region and the mid-level shortwave slowly traverses the area. Severe weather will once again be possible as the airmass becomes increasingly unstable across the area.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue for much of the upcoming week as the frontal boundary slowly lifts out of the area and a series of mid-level shortwaves sweep across the region.

Rainfall amounts through next week will be in the 1 to 3 inch range with locally higher amounts possible.