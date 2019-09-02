Weather Blog: Warm temps and sunshine for Labor Day

Light winds and clear skies has resulted in some fog development across northwest Arkansas Monday morning.

Fog hasn’t been widespread to this point, so will just keep the mention to patchy through 14z across that area. settled, but warm and humid conditions will continue today [Monday] and for most if not all of the upcoming week as upper level high pressure will be in control.

A frontal boundary approaches the region late Tuesday or Wednesday, but at best looks to have just a meager push into parts of the area as upper ridging remains in control.



We will keep with the trend of slowly warming temperatures up through the week, especially south as these locations will be removed from frontal boundary influence.



Another front to approach over the weekend, and will for now keep low pops in for late in the forecast cycle. However models are trending toward keeping this boundary to the north of the forecast area and have opted to go with warmer temperatures than the national blend of models for most periods.