WEB EXTRA: Breyden Clark scores big against all odds

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KFTA) — A local teen who is usually on the sidelines finally got his moment to shine.

On Tuesday, February 11, the Prairie Grove Tigers held Senior Night when the boy’s basketball team went head-to-head against the Gravette Lions.

Prairie Grove has always done some special things for me that I never expect, and they surprised me with it. Breyden Clark, Senior, Prairie Grove High School

Prairie Grove’s coach decided to let the team’s manager, Breyden Clark, suit up for his final home game.

Breyden had a stroke at birth, which resulted in hemiplegic cerebral palsy, and at 13 he was also diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a rare heart condition.

