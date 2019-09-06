WEB EXTRA: Fayetteville Mayor shares a passion for green energy

Fayetteville, Ark (KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville is one step closer to being green.

A “flip the switch” ceremony was hosted Friday, Sept. 6 for the Solar Array Project near the Paul R. Noland Wastewater Treatment Plant. The 87-acre project is made up of five systems; three solar farms and two battery storage facilities.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan shared his passionate views of the city ditching fossil fuels.

“Climate change is affecting cities around the world,” Jordan said. “The City of Fayetteville is committed to honoring goals of the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Climate Agreement, starting right here in our own community. We want to lead by example for our residents, students, businesses, and utility partners-showing the nation that supporting low-carbon initiatives not only promotes renewable energy and efficiency-it also creates opportunities for good jobs and investments in the Northwest Arkansas region. This incredible project demonstrates Fayetteville’s commitment.”

