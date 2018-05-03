WEB EXTRA: Jon Woods Fraud Trial Timeline

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Former state senator Jon Woods was found guilty Thursday on 15 of 17 charges against him. His co-defendant Randell Shelton, a consulting firm owner, was found guilty on 12 of 15 charges. Here’s a timeline of the Jon Woods fraud trial as it developed and concluded:

March 28, 2017 – Woods pleads not guilty to mail and wire fraud as well as bribery. Woods faces 17 charges, including 15 counts of fraud all related to wire or mail money transfers, one count of conspiracy to commit fraud, and one count of money laundering. Full story

Dec. 1, 2017 – First Woods trial canceled before it gets going. Full story

March 9, 2018 – Woods appeals and seeks to dismiss case. Woods had requested the case be dismissed after an FBI laptop that had audio recordings in the case was completely erased multiple times. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks denied his motion to dismiss but also said the government may not introduce any of the audio recordings. Full story

April 9, 2018 – Jury selection begins for a new Woods trial. Full story

April 10, 2018 – Woods federal corruption trial begins and opening statements are given. Former state representative Micah Neal and Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III, his accused co-conspirators, pleaded guilty and cooperated with the government. According to the prosecution, Ecclesia College received $621,500 in general improvement fund grants from September 2013 to December 2014. Out of those funds, $267,500 was made out to Paradigm, LLP, a consulting firm owned by Shelton, in check form.

Out of that $267,500 in funds, $40,000 was transferred directly to Jon Woods. The rest of the money was cashed out by Shelton the next day. Shelton is Woods’ co-defendant and faces 15 charges. Full story

April 11, 2018 – Witnesses begin testifying in Woods trial. Neal was the first to testify of a possible 160 witnesses. Neal, who previously pleaded guilty, gave a full description of how he received the grant money. Woods and Shelton were charged with funneling state funds to Ecclesia College in exchange for kickbacks. Neal said in court that he and Woods would get 20 percent of the money given to Ecclesia College. Neal said he was in financial trouble and asked Woods how he made his money. Neal then became involved in the payment scheme when he received an envelope with $18,000 in it through Shelton. Full story

April 13, 2018 – Woods trial reveals financial dealings. A fraud researcher with Arvest Bank testified in court that Woods took out more than $87,000 in loans with the bank between 2012 and 2014. Full story

April 18, 2018 – Testimony points finger at Woods. Former Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District Director Mike Norton testified that Woods and Neal directed $400,000 to AmeriWorks despite the fact it did not have tax-exempt status. Norton took the stand Tuesday in Federal Court in Fayetteville. Full story

April 25, 2018 – Prosecution rests its case. Full story

April 27, 2018 – Woods defense rests its case. Full story

April 30, 2018 – Randell Shelton defense team rests its case. Full story

May 1, 2018 – Closing arguments begin and end. Full story

May 2, 2018 – Jury deliberates, but comes to no conclusion. Full story

May 3, 2018 – Jon Woods is convicted on 15 of 17 counts. Randell Shelton is convicted on 12 of 15 counts. Full story