WEB EXTRA: Suicide prevention, mental health resources

(KFTA) — Suicide statistics show that suicide is in the Top 10 as a leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which used the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Data & Statistics Fatal Injury Report for 2017.
If you have dark thoughts and you’re contemplating suicide, consider reaching out to family, neighbors or agencies that specialize in getting help for people, or call 9-1-1.
Below are some resources where you may also call, visit in person or via internet:
- The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has a “Suicide Prevention Lifeline” if you are in a crisis mode. The number is 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
- If you are a veteran in crisis call 1-800-273-TALK (8255), and press 1
- ADH offers an “After a Suicide: A Toolkit for Schools” to help in aftermath situations. Click here to download the “suicide toolkit” for free.
- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- The Trevor Project
- Warning Signs for Suicide
- Arkansas Suicide Prevention Network
- Suicide Safety Planning Guide
- National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention
The Department of Health Services (DHS) has a “Mental Health & Substance Use Support Line.” You may call 1-844-763-0198
Below is a Community Mental Health Center Director by County in Arkansas that is compiled by DHS.