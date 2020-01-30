WEB EXTRA: The history of elderberry & how it came to be

In the 17th century, John Evelyn, a British researcher, declared, "If the medicinal properties of its leaves, bark, and berries were fully known, I cannot tell what our country man could ail for which he might not fetch a remedy [from the elderberry], either for sickness or wounds."

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Elderberry is an old folk remedy for the common cold and now it’s a hot commodity this flu season.

Elderberry has a long history and has been used by virtually every human culture.

Below we show you a very broad timeline of elderberry use by man and how it came to be used as a cold and flu fighter.

In the timeline you will see two things:

1. Elderberry has been cultivated and used by people for healing for

thousands and thousands of years.

2. Elderberry has been used by people virtually all over the globe.

Quick Elderberry Timeline:

It is said elderberries have twice the Vitamin C of oranges and 3 times the anti-oxidants of blueberries. They are high in polyphenols and bioflavonoids.

The use of the elderberry and elderflower is common and widespread in Europe and modern science is now beginning a serious study of the plant’s nutritional properties and uses.