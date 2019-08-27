Wells Fargo donates $50,000 to U.S. Marshals Museum

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Wells Fargo has given another $50,000 to the United States Marshals Museum. The company’s total contribution to the project is more than $90,000, and this includes grants through the Wells Fargo Community Affairs program.

“Wells Fargo has been a long-time partner of the museum and the greater Fort Smith community,” said Patrick Weeks, president of the U.S. Marshals Museum.

A formal dedication ceremony of three buildings will be done on September 24, 2019, and it will coincide with the U.S. Marshals Service 230th anniversary, according to the museum’s statement.

“Given our firm’s longstanding connection to the U.S. Marshals Service, supporting the museum was a natural fit,” said Kelly Hanley, vice president of corporate philanthropy and community relations for Wells Fargo.

The Marshals Museum will be a national museum located on Fort Smith’s riverfront.