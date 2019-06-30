West Fork escapee arrested in Fayetteville

The West Fork Police Department says a man who escaped custody last week is now in the Washington County Jail.

Police say Robert Kenneth Barber, Jr. escaped custody Friday following a traffic stop.

According to a police report, a Fayetteville police officer pulled over a car on M.L.K. Jr Blvd. and Shiloh Dr. Saturday night for a traffic stop.

Inside the car, they found several passengers including Barber. They also found a handgun that was loaded with a full magazine inside, but the weapon did not have a round chambered.

Barber was booked for obstructing governmental operations, possession of firearm and carrying a prohibited weapon while on parole.