West Fork library expansion underway

WEST FORK, Ark. (KFTA) — The West Fork Municipal Library will soon provide more space for events and books to check out.

The library is under construction to add 1,500 square feet to its building. The updates are paid for by a $475,000 dollar bond.

Library Director Shannon Reid says it’s a much needed update to host more activities.

“We want to create a space for people to feel invited to come. Reading space, meeting space, it’s really how anyone in the community would want to use this space,” Reid said.

Reid says construction will be finishing up in October, and a grand opening will be held sometime in November or December.

The West Fork Municipal Library is part of the Washington County Library system that has over 300,000 books available, including movies, music, and audiobooks.

All of these are available for delivery to West Fork Public Library.





